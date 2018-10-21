Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying, Denmark Open Final, Highlights: As it Happened





Nehwal stormed into the women's singles final of Denmark Open with an easy win over Gregoria Tunjung of Indonesia, but her match against Tai Tzu presents a much tougher challenge.

Read More India's world number 10 Saina Nehwal will take on world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the final of the Denmark Open, as the Indian tries to get one over an opponent she has had many battles with over the years.Nehwal stormed into the women's singles final of Denmark Open with an easy win over Gregoria Tunjung of Indonesia, but her match against Tai Tzu presents a much tougher challenge. Oct 21, 2018 4:40 pm (IST) Tai Tzu Ying is a deserving champion #DenmarkOpen. But so proud of you @NSaina for the way you fought in this tournament and for taking a game from TTY in the final. Your grit and courage are there for all to see. Proud to support you @OGQ_India. You inspire everyone — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) October 21, 2018 Oct 21, 2018 4:38 pm (IST) Well, Silver for Saina! 1⃣3⃣ - 2⃣1⃣

Oct 21, 2018 4:40 pm (IST) Tai Tzu Ying is a deserving champion #DenmarkOpen. But so proud of you @NSaina for the way you fought in this tournament and for taking a game from TTY in the final. Your grit and courage are there for all to see. Proud to support you @OGQ_India. You inspire everyone — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) October 21, 2018 Oct 21, 2018 4:38 pm (IST) Well, Silver for Saina! 1⃣3⃣ - 2⃣1⃣

2⃣1⃣ - 1⃣3⃣

6⃣ - 2⃣1⃣!

A fighting effort from @NSaina but she just fell short of the efforts against Tai Tzu Ying in the final of #DenmarkOpenSuper750. She wins a 🥈! — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) October 21, 2018 Oct 21, 2018 4:37 pm (IST) Final Score: 21-13, 13-21, 21-6. Oct 21, 2018 4:35 pm (IST) That's now eleven straight victories for Tai Tzu Ying while playing against Saina Nehwal. Oct 21, 2018 4:33 pm (IST) 20-6, and Tai Tzu now has 13 match point opportunities to her name. Oct 21, 2018 4:32 pm (IST) 18-6 to Tai Tzu, and she is just three points away from becoming the first player from Chinese Taipei to win a title in Denmark. Oct 21, 2018 4:32 pm (IST) 16-5 to Tai Tzu now. Things looked promising for her at one point but Tai Tzu has clearly been a class above for the duration of the third game. It's been a game of different momentums at different times, this. Oct 21, 2018 4:30 pm (IST) The Indian picks up a couple of points and the score now reads 14-5. It's now or never for the Indian, she has a mountain to climb. Oct 21, 2018 4:29 pm (IST) After the resumption of the break, Saina has managed to pick up one point so far but Tai Tzu is not letting her foot off the accelerator. The score reads 14-3. Oct 21, 2018 4:26 pm (IST) Tai has run away with nine straight points. No wonder she is world number one, not having allowed the Indian to settle even for one second. Oct 21, 2018 4:26 pm (IST) The score is 8-2 now and Saina seems like she has lost her concentration once again. She does not make a simple return from Tai's serve and hits it straight into the net. Oct 21, 2018 4:24 pm (IST) it's in Saina's best interest to keep the margin of the score as low as possible. But a well constructed rally by the world number one means that the score reads 6-2. Oct 21, 2018 4:23 pm (IST) Even though the score now reads 4-2 to Tai Tzu, Saina is finally making her opponent play the game she wants to play. She races into a 5-2 lead, but there's more to come at the moment. Oct 21, 2018 4:22 pm (IST) The match will be won by whoever keeps her nerve in the final game. It's 2-2! Saina screams as Tai's smash finds the net. The umpire is seen speaking to Saina. Perhaps about her shouts after every point? Oct 21, 2018 4:21 pm (IST) 1-1 in the third game. Oct 21, 2018 4:20 pm (IST) Saina has played well to keep herself in contention. Can she go one better now and get her first victory over Tai Tzu since 2013? Oct 21, 2018 4:18 pm (IST) 20-13. Game point for Saina Nehwal. Oct 21, 2018 4:17 pm (IST) Saina is pumped here! She finally clinches a point which brings her closer to winning the game. It would take something dramatic from this juncture for Tai Tzu to win this match in two games. Oct 21, 2018 4:16 pm (IST) 12-18 now, and Saina's lead is cut short to six. Oct 21, 2018 4:16 pm (IST) What a rally for the 29th point of the game! It looked like Saina had the point in the bag but the world number one makes a recovery and finally clinches the point. 11-18 at the moment. Oct 21, 2018 4:14 pm (IST) Tai Tzu is under pressure. Saina has clearly run away with the latter part of this game and barring a dramatic collapse after this point, we are headed into a three game match. Oct 21, 2018 4:13 pm (IST) 17-9! Saina is just four points away from clinching the game. Oct 21, 2018 4:12 pm (IST) 15-8 to Saina! The game is her's to lose now from what is a dominant position. But the unforced errors need to go, that's how the points have been given to Tai Tzu so far in this match. Oct 21, 2018 4:11 pm (IST) And the Indian gets a crucial point at this juncture as she restores her five point lead. The score reads 13-8. Oct 21, 2018 4:09 pm (IST) A good smash by Tai Tzu earns her a point, It's 7-12 now. Oct 21, 2018 4:09 pm (IST) And at the resumption, Saina gets a quick point once again to make it 12-6. Oct 21, 2018 4:07 pm (IST) At the break, Saina leads 11-5. Oct 21, 2018 4:06 pm (IST) Another long rally! Which ends in the shuttle bouncing inside the court and Tzu not picking it this time. Saina Leads 9-5 in the game, and she has a buffer of four points now. Oct 21, 2018 4:04 pm (IST) Saina is turning it on in this game! It's 7-3 as Tai Tzu could not pick her drop shot. Oct 21, 2018 4:04 pm (IST) And so far it does continue. 6-3 to Saina.

Tai Tzu has an overwhelming 12-5 career head-to-head record against Saina. Saina last defeated Tai Tzu in 2013 and since then the Chinese Taipei shuttler has been victorious in the last 10 matches between the two.



This year, world number 10 Saina has lost all her four matches against Tai Tzu, the last being the semifinal clash in the Asian Games in Jakarta in August.



In the semi-final match against Tunjung, it was, however, a cakewalk for Saina as she completely dominated from start to finish in both the games.



With Parupalli Kashyap, with whom she is getting married later this year, cheering her at the corner of the court, Saina reeled off easy points one after the other with her Indonesian rival not giving much resistance.



Saina was 10-4 ahead in no time and extended the lead to 17-8 before pocketing the first game in just 13 minutes.



Tunjung gave a semblance of a fight in the second game which lasted a bit longer than the first.



Saina took a 7-3 lead but Tunjung fought back to level scores at 7-7 but there was no looking back for the Indian from there on as she surged ahead with a series of points before pocketing the second game to win the match.