Saint Louis Tops Arkansas-Pine Bluff 107-54

ST. LOUIS: Javonte Perkins, Hasahn French and Jordan Goodwin scored 15 points apiece as Saint Louis easily defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 107-54 on Saturday night.

French also had six assists, while Goodwin posted seven rebounds. Gibson Jimerson had 12 points for Saint Louis (3-0).

Shaun Doss had 23 points for the Golden Lions (0-5). Nicholas Jones added 12 points.

Markedric Bell, who was second on the Golden Lions in scoring coming into the matchup with nine points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

