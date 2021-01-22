News18 Logo

Saint Mary's (Calif.) Defeats Loyola Marymount 65-61
1-MIN READ

Saint Mary's (Calif.) Defeats Loyola Marymount 65-61

Matthias Tass had 18 points as Saint Marys edged past Loyola Marymount 6561 on Thursday. Dan Fotu added 16 points for the Gaels, who forced a seasonhigh 27 turnovers..

LOS ANGELES: Matthias Tass had 18 points as Saint Marys edged past Loyola Marymount 65-61 on Thursday. Dan Fotu added 16 points for the Gaels, who forced a season-high 27 turnovers..

Logan Johnson had 11 points for Saint Marys (10-5, 1-3 West Coast Conference). Tommy Kuhse added 11 points.

Eli Scott had 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions (7-5, 2-2). Dameane Douglas added 12 points and nine rebounds. Mattias Markusson had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


