SAI's 21-day Online Workshop for Coaches Amid Coronavirus Begins, Kiren Rijiju Attends 1st Session

Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Coaches from 16 disciplines from all across the country are taking part in the 21-day workshop being organised during coronavirus lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday attended the first session of the 21-day long online workshop for coaches organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in partnership with the National Sports Federations (NSFs).

Dhronacharya Awardee Sanjeeva Singh conducted the first-day session which was attended by Rijiju, Union Minister Arjun Munda and Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda.

"The 21-day online workshop for coaches has been launched today. In the first session, archery, being conducted by Dhronacharya Awardee Sanjeeva Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Munda were present. This is the first-ever online initiative by SAI and NSFs to upgrade knowledge of coaches," office of Rijiju said in a tweet.

Munda, the Union Tribal Affairs Minister, also tweeted: "The 21-day online workshop for coaches has been launched today. In the first session, archery, being conducted by Dhronacharya Awardee Sanjeeva Singh, Kiren Rijiju and me was present. This is the first-ever online initiative by SAI and NSFs to upgrade knowledge of coaches."

Coaches from 16 disciplines from all across the country are taking part in the 21-day workshop being organised during the nationwide lockdown in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

