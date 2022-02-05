SAI's National Selection Trials for Athletics to Begin on 9th February

The national selection trails for 17 disciplines of athletics will be held over two days in eight National Centre of Excellence across the country starting on February 9, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Saturday.

The selection trails are open to both boys and girls between the age group of 16 to 21 years.

The eight NCoEs are Bhopal (middle distance, Feb 17-18), Patiala (sprints, horizontal jumps, throws and combined events, Feb 14-15), Sonipat (sprints, throws, combined events & race walk, Feb 17-18), Trivandrum (sprints, jumps, middle distance, Feb 14-15), Bangalore (sprints, jumps, middle distance and racewalk, Feb 17-18).

Lucknow (middle distance, long distance, Feb 9 -10), Imphal (long distance, walk, Feb 14-15), Kolkata (sprints and combined events, Feb 17-18) are the other centres which will host the trials.

Eight NCoEs where the selection trials will take place are -

1) NCOE, Bhopal - Middle Distance - 17th -18th Feb

2) NCOE, Patiala -

Sprints, Horizontal Jumps (LJ&TJ), Throws (SP, DT, HT & JT) & Combined Events - 14th -15th Feb

3) NCOE, Sonipat -

Sprints, Throws, (SP, DT, HT & JT), Combined Events & Race walk - 17th -18th

Feb

4) NCOE, Trivandrum -

Sprints, Jumps (LJ,

TJ, HJ), Middle Distance - 14th -15th

Feb

5) NCOE, Bangalore - Sprints, Jumps (LJ,

TJ, HJ & PV) Middle Distance and Racewalk - 17th -18th

Feb

6) NCOE, Lucknow

-

Middle Distance, & Long Distance

- 09th -10th

Feb

7) NCOE, Imphal

-

Long Distance, Walk - 14th – 15th

Feb

8) NCOE, Kolkata

-

Sprints and Combined Events

- 17th -18th

Feb

While Day 1 of the schedule would be devoted to registration, document verification, submission of application and Anthropometric Tests (Standing Height, Sitting Height, Body Weight, Arm Span, Leg length, Arm length, WHR, BMI), Day 2 would be devoted to event-specific tests and event performance trials for each discipline.

Event-specific selection tests that would be conducted are -

1) 100m/200m - 30m Standing, 10 Bounds, SBJ, Event Trial

2) 400m/600m - 30m Standing, 10 Bounds, SBJ, Event Trial

3) 800m/1500m/ 2000m SC or 3000m SC - 30m Standing, 10 Bounds, SBJ, Event Trial

4) Long Distances - 30m Standing, 10 Bounds, SBJ, Event Trial

5) 100m H/80m H - 30m Standing, 10 Bounds, SBJ, Event Trial

6) 110mH - 30m Standing, 10 Bounds, SBJ, Event Trial

7) 400mH - 30m Standing, 10 Bounds, SBJ, Event Trial

8) Long Jump - 20m Standing 10 Bounds, SBJ Event Trial

9) Triple Jump - 30m Standing, 10 Bounds, SBJ, & Event Trial

10) High Jump - 30m Standing, 10 Bounds, SVJ, & Event Trial

11) Pole Vault - 30m Standing, 10 Bounds, SVJ, & Event Trial

12) Shot Put - 30m Standing, SBJ, standing throw, Event Throw (as per age category)

13) Discus Throw - 30m Standing, SBJ, standing throw, Event Throw (as per age category)

14) Hammer Throw - 30m Standing, SBJ, standing throw, Event Throw (as per age category)

15) Javelin Throw - 30m Standing, SBJ, standing throw, Event Throw (as per age category)

16) Combined Events -30m Standing, SBJ, 100m H/110m H, Shotput, High Jump

17) Race Walk - SBJ, 400m Race Walk, Event Trial (as per age category)

with performance, sports performance between 2018 to 2022 is considered.

Further details on the selection criteria have been given on SAI's website.

Further details on the selection criteria have been given on SAI’s website.

