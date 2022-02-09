SAI's National Selection Trials for Wrestling to Begin on February 14, Judo on February 15

National selection trials for wrestling and judo are set to begin in Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCoEs) across the country from February 14, 2022 onwards. While wrestling trials will take place in SAI’s Sonepat, Lucknow and Mumbai Centres, judo will take place in NCoE Imphal and Bhopal.

NCoEs where the selection trials for Wrestling will take place are -

1. NCOE, Sonepat - Wrestling - Free Style & Greco Roman (Men) - Feb 14-16

2. NCOE, Lucknow - Women Wrestling - Feb 16-17

3. NCOE, Mumbai - Wrestling - Free Style & Greco Roman (Men) and Women Wrestling - Feb 16-18

NCoEs where the selection trials for Judo will take place are -

1. NCOE, Imphal - Judo (Boys and Girls)- Feb 15-17

2. NCOE, Bhopal - Judo (Boys and Girls)- Feb 18-22

The selection trails are open to both boys and girls between the age group of 13 to 17 years (18 years in exceptional cases) for Wrestling.

Age criteria for Judo are as follows - Sub-Junior - Boys & Girls above 12 years and below 15 years. (Must be born between 2008, 2009, 2010), Cadet - Boys & Girls above 15 years and below 18 years. (Must be born between 2005, 2006, 2007) and Juniors - Boys & Girls above 18 years and below 21 years. (Must be born between 2002, 2003, 2004)

Further details on other selection criteria have been given on the SAI’s website.

