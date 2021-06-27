Sajan Prakash Becomes First Indian Swimmer to Get Direct Entry to Olympics

Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer ever to qualify for Olympics by achieving A qualification mark when he clocked 1 minute 56.38 seconds in the men’s 200 metres butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome on Saturday. His time is better than the Olympic A qualification mark of 1 minute 56.48 second. Six Indian swimmers had achieved the B qualification in the 2019-2020 Olympic qualification period. B qualification is wild card entry while A qualification is automatic berth.

While many Indian swimmers have competed at the Olympics before, no one qualified directly by cracking the A qualification mark.

