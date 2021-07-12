CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Sports» Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Sajan Prakash, Swimming
1-MIN READ

Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Sajan Prakash, Swimming

Sajan Prakash (AFP Photo)

Sajan Prakash (AFP Photo)

Sajan Prakash Profile Swimming Tokyo Olympics: Sajan Prakash aims for glory in second Olympic appearance.

Hailing from Idukki, Kerala, Sajan Prakash was the only Indian male to represent India in swimming at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He holds a number of national and Asian records and is the first Indian swimmer to breach the FINA ‘A’ Olympic Qualification time when the swimmer set national record timing of 1:56:38 in the 200m butterfly event in the 2021 Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. He began swimming from the age of five and decided to make a career out of it.

Prakash has participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Asian Games (2014 & 2018) and the Commonwealth Games (2014 & 2016).

Prakash is a graduate in Computer Applications and is currently an officer in the Kerala Police.

Age - 27

RELATED NEWS

Sports/Discipline - Swimming

Working Ranking - 119

First Olympic Games - Rio 2016

Major Achievements

Asian Indoor Games

Silver – 100m Butterfly Category, 2017, Ashgabat (Turkmenistan)

Indian National Games, Kerala (2015)

  • Gold – 100m Butterfly
  • Gold – 200m Butterfly
  • Silver – 200m Freestyle
  • Gold – 400m Freestyle
  • Gold – 800m Freestyle
  • Gold – 4X100m Relay Freestyle
  • Silver – 4X100 Relay Medley

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Sajan secured a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics automatically with an ‘A’ qualification, becoming the first Indian to do so. The qualification can be regarded as a remarkable achievement considering the swimmer came back after spending eight months out due to a neck injury, adding the COVID-19 pandemic closing down tournaments as well.

Recent Performances

After recovering from his neck injury, Sajan set a new record by breaching the Olympic Qualifying Time by setting a record of 1:56:38 in the men’s 200m butterfly event in June. Following his ground breaking performance, the swimmer went on set a new national record in the 200m butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome as he broke Virdhawal Khade’s 2010 record and clocking a time of 1:49:73.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Sajan Prakash had finished 28th in the 200m butterfly event in the Rio Olympics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 12, 2021, 17:04 IST