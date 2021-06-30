Sajan Prakash's Coach S Pradeep Kumar on Swimmer's 'Realistic' Tokyo 2020 Chances

India’s top butterfly swimmer, Sajan Prakash, may have surprised many with his 1:56.38s in 200m butterfly in Rome last Saturday and become the first Indian to make it to the Olympics with the ‘A’ qualification time. More so after the seriousness of his injury last year.

But not S Pradeep Kumar, the national coach who has been training Prakash closely at his base in Dubai since almost a year. With the restrictions due to lockdown in the times of pandemic, the 57-year-old Kumar was confident even during the first half of May that at least one of his swimmers would make the cut when at least two qualifying meets were remaining.

And, when Prakash clocked 1:56.38s in Rome in the heats to achieve the Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT) of 1:56.48s, more than his swimmer, it was Kumar who was emotionally happy.

“It happened. I knew this was coming,” Kumar told News18.com from Rome before departing for Dubai, where he currently lives and works as the head coach of Aqua Nation Sports Academy. “I thought it would happen in the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championship in Tashkent (April 2021, where Prakash, though won gold but fell short of OQT by clocking 1:57.85s). Then, I thought it would happen in Serbia but missed by a whisker. And here, we got through by a whisker.”

Kumar said what Prakash did last Saturday would be a game-changer in Indian swimming. “Naturally, it is an achievement, something that has not happened before. I am glad my swimmer has done it for the first time. We have further targets to meet and not to bask in glory. It is good and we try to be grounded and do whatever best we can do to go to the next level. A lot of attention has come now. If we go further, swimming in India will get more attention. A lot of financial support will come. We don’t have people investing in swimming. Everyone had to go with their own money and a bit of government funding. I am sure more people will be coming forward and there is talent in the pipeline. That will be the game-changer. We tried our best,” said Kumar, who shifted his base to Dubai from Bengaluru, where he was associated with Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre, which has produced a majority of the national swimmers.

Kumar’s realistic target for Prakash is a semifinal entry in Tokyo next month-end. “We have another 20-25 days and we need to work on certain areas. If we can get into the semifinals, it will definitely be an achievement. I expect Sajan to reach the semifinals. You never know. Hopefully, it works for him. There can’t be any margin of error. Any error and you lose. We go back to Dubai and start practice on Wednesday. There’s no stopping till we leave for Tokyo. Hopefully he is on a flow till the Olympics.”

Kumar said there are some minor details to be worked upon Prakash to improve his timings. “A polishing is required on the last 50m. In the previous race in Serbia, though he did not qualify, he showed a lot of promise there. Whatever he could do, he did it there and to get this particular qualification. We have the two races – in Serbia and Rome – to analyse his strokes as to where the problem areas are. We take feedback from certain races and see what best we can do, though the time remaining is very less. Hopefully, we can do something,” said the Dronacharya award winner and widely respected coach, not only in the Indian swimming fraternity but also globally.

Kumar credited Prakash for his hard work in seeking direct qualification for Tokyo. “He worked very hard for this. When you are working out with certain goals on hand and working more specifically towards that, the timings have improved. The mission is half accomplished and I would say he has a lot more to go further. What Sajan has done now will encourage swimmers in the future. People will know it is not impossible. Youngsters can feel more confident. They will definitely move forward and a lot of swimmers will be coming up.”

Kumar was confident of Indian swimming only going higher from here on. “In another two Olympics at least, we may have a podium finish. The progress made has been immense. Earlier, Indian swimmers made it to the Olympics through the universality quota. Until the 2008 Olympics, if you had the ‘A’ qualifying time or the ‘B’ qualifying time, you entered the Olympics. After the rule changes post 2008, you had to meet the ‘A’ qualifying time to make sure you were there. And then you had the ‘B’ time, which is the universality time, which you are not sure of getting unless the full quota of 878 swimmers is not achieved.

“The Indian swimmers were also trying earlier. Now, since someone has come to that level, the new generation will get more confidence as they start from here. Earlier, Virdhawal Khade, Rehan Poncha, Sandeep Sejwal, Nisha Millet, to name a few, reached a certain level. Sajan has now taken it further, and the next generation will only take it further higher. More importantly, a lot more people will take up swimming as a serious sport. That is something I am very sure about,” said Kumar.

Kumar treats Prakash like his own son and did not hesitate in taking him under his wings in Dubai. In fact, Kumar’s son, Prasidh Kumar, a former national-level swimmer and now pursuing his career as a mechanical engineer in Australia, and Prakash are very close friends.

Kumar said: “I have known Sajan for at least 10 years and he is like my son. He went to Thailand on the FINA scholarship after the 2015 National Games in Kerala. His training base was in Thailand (Thanyapura). Over a period he developed some injury that prevented him from swimming in the SAF Games even though he was in Kathmandu. After that, he was hardly training. The next meet he did was the Asian Age Group and the Senior Nationals, where he could do two minutes in 200m butterfly. After the Asian Age Group in Bengaluru, he went back to Thailand and got stuck. His injury aggravated. The injury became severe and it was around that time when Dubai slowly opened up and we planned for him to be there. The FINA scholarship was not extended to Dubai. For a couple of months, the SAI swimmers trained in Dubai and Sajan was one among them. Since then, he has been with me. Initially, he was in bad shape. And now, here we are.”

Kumar was sure Prakash is richer by the Rio experience going into Tokyo. “Participating in Rio 2016 has given him a kind of motivation. The Olympics is something you always want to do again and again. Nobody wants to miss the Olympics,” he said.

