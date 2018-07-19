Saketh Myneni Aims to Stay Fit After Win Against Mikhail Youzhny

Having recently returned from a foot injury India’s Saketh Myneni pulled off one of the biggest results of his career when he defeated the World Number 8 Mikhail Youzhny in three sets (3-6, 6-4, 6-3) to reach the quarter-finals at the ATP Challenger tournament in Astana.The last time Myneni and Youzhny played each other was at the Chennai Open in 2017 where the Indian lost and also returned with a foot injury.The World Number 357 told ESPN, "I just wanted to compete and play the best I can, and I was really happy with my progress towards the end of the second set. I'm still on the road to getting fitter and trying to stay injury free.""I missed so many tournaments over the past year and a half. Team events and the Davis Cup have been particularly tough to lose out on."Saketh’s career high ranking of 137 came in 2016, thanks to his phenomenal performance in the qualifiers which helped him book a spot in the main draw of the US Open. In 2016, he played the qualifying rounds of all four Grand Slams.The injury prone 30-year old will now face Daniel Brands from Germany in the quarter-finals of the Challenger in Kazakhstan.