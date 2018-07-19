English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Saketh Myneni Aims to Stay Fit After Win Against Mikhail Youzhny
Having recently returned from a foot injury India’s Saketh Myneni pulled off one of the biggest results of his career when he defeated the World Number 8 Mikhail Youzhny in three sets (3-6, 6-4, 6-3) to reach the quarter-finals at the ATP Challenger tournament in Astana.
Saketh Myneni. (Getty Images)
Having recently returned from a foot injury India’s Saketh Myneni pulled off one of the biggest results of his career when he defeated the World Number 8 Mikhail Youzhny in three sets (3-6, 6-4, 6-3) to reach the quarter-finals at the ATP Challenger tournament in Astana.
The last time Myneni and Youzhny played each other was at the Chennai Open in 2017 where the Indian lost and also returned with a foot injury.
The World Number 357 told ESPN, "I just wanted to compete and play the best I can, and I was really happy with my progress towards the end of the second set. I'm still on the road to getting fitter and trying to stay injury free."
"I missed so many tournaments over the past year and a half. Team events and the Davis Cup have been particularly tough to lose out on."
Saketh’s career high ranking of 137 came in 2016, thanks to his phenomenal performance in the qualifiers which helped him book a spot in the main draw of the US Open. In 2016, he played the qualifying rounds of all four Grand Slams.
The injury prone 30-year old will now face Daniel Brands from Germany in the quarter-finals of the Challenger in Kazakhstan.
Also Watch
The last time Myneni and Youzhny played each other was at the Chennai Open in 2017 where the Indian lost and also returned with a foot injury.
The World Number 357 told ESPN, "I just wanted to compete and play the best I can, and I was really happy with my progress towards the end of the second set. I'm still on the road to getting fitter and trying to stay injury free."
"I missed so many tournaments over the past year and a half. Team events and the Davis Cup have been particularly tough to lose out on."
Saketh’s career high ranking of 137 came in 2016, thanks to his phenomenal performance in the qualifiers which helped him book a spot in the main draw of the US Open. In 2016, he played the qualifying rounds of all four Grand Slams.
The injury prone 30-year old will now face Daniel Brands from Germany in the quarter-finals of the Challenger in Kazakhstan.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- La Liga Boss Convinced Ronaldo Move to Juventus Due to Spanish Tax Laws
- 2018 Honda Jazz Launched in India for Rs 7.35 Lakh, Available in 7 Variants
- Man Walks 32 Km to Work, Impressed CEO Gifts Him His Own Car
- End of the Road for Affordable Android Phones? EU's Record Fine on Google May Hit Prices
- Railways Blames Corrosion, Excess Load Allowed by BMC for Mumbai Bridge Collapse