Sakshi Malik Cites Rakshabandhan in Show Cause Notice Reply to Wrestling Federation of India
Sakshi Malik and 24 other wrestlers were suspended from the national camp after leaving it without permission.
File photo of Sakshi Malik. (Photo Credit: PTI)
New Delhi: Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik has been reinstated to the national camp at the SAI Centre in Lucknow after she replied to the show cause notice issued by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for leaving the camp without permission. Sakshi (62kg), Seema Bisla (50kg) and Kiran (76kg), all of whom have qualified for the upcoming World Wrestling Championships, were three of the 25 wrestlers who were suspended from the national camp by the WFI for the same reason.
WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar on Monday told IANS that all three wrestlers told the Federation that they had gone home for the festival of Rakshabandhan. "Sakshi said that she had gone home for the festival and admitted that she made a mistake by not taking due permission for it. Seema and Kiran also gave the same reasons. They have replied to the show cause notices and apologised. So now they are back in the camp," he said.
The trio's participation at the Worlds is no longer in doubt.
It had emerged on Saturday that 25 of the 45 wrestlers in the camp were barred by the WFI. They were supposed to assemble on August 16 after the Alexandre Medved event in Minsk, Belarus, but when the attendance was taken only 13 were present. Those who had taken exemptions from the camp had not been barred.
Tomar said that all the wrestlers have replied to the federation and have been told that they can re-join the camp. However, those who had their World Championships trials on Monday were not allowed to participate in the same. While the trials for the Olympic weight categories were held on July 28 in Lucknow, those for the non-Olympic categories were held on Monday.
The World Championships will be held in Kazakhstan from September 14 to 22.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over Shane Warne, This Young Cricketer Just Bagged His First 'Wicket' at Lord's
- Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal Inches Closer to 100 Cr, John Abraham's Batla House Paces Up at BO
- How Dare Someone Constantly Make Us Soft Targets: Karan Johar Reacts Angrily to Drug Party Claims
- Anushka Sharma's Gorgeous 'Sun-kissed' Pic Gets Most Romantic Comment from Virat Kohli
- Maruti Suzuki Can't Afford to Discontinue Diesel Cars in India – Here’s Why