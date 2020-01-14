Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Sakshi Malik, Rahul Aware to Lead non-Olympic Indian Contingent in Asian Wrestling Championship

Sakshi Malik and Rahul Aware will spearhead a 12-member Indian contingent, who were chosen after 2-day trails, in the non-Olympic weight categories of the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sakshi Malik, Rahul Aware to Lead non-Olympic Indian Contingent in Asian Wrestling Championship
File photo of Sakshi Malik. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and Commonwealth Games champion Rahul Aware will spearhead a 12-member Indian contingent in the non-Olympic weight categories of the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship, to be held here from February 17 to 23.

According to a statement from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the selection trials of the non-Olympic categories were held on Sunday and Monday at the SAI Training Centres (STC) of Lucknow and Sonepat.

Rahul, 2018 CWG gold medallist and also a World Championship bronze medallist in 2019, will fight it out in the 61kg freestyle category.

Other freestyle wrestlers selected for the Asian Championships are Naveen (70kg), Gaurav Baliyan (79kg) and Somveer (92kg).

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi will compete in the 65kg of women wrestling, which will also have Pinki (55kg), Sarita (59kg) and Gursharanpreet Kaur (72kg).

In greco-roman, Arjun (55kg), Sachin Rana (63kg), Aditya Kundu (72kg) and Harpreet Singh (82kg) will represent India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram