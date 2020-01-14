Sakshi Malik, Rahul Aware to Lead non-Olympic Indian Contingent in Asian Wrestling Championship
Sakshi Malik and Rahul Aware will spearhead a 12-member Indian contingent, who were chosen after 2-day trails, in the non-Olympic weight categories of the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship.
File photo of Sakshi Malik. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and Commonwealth Games champion Rahul Aware will spearhead a 12-member Indian contingent in the non-Olympic weight categories of the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship, to be held here from February 17 to 23.
According to a statement from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the selection trials of the non-Olympic categories were held on Sunday and Monday at the SAI Training Centres (STC) of Lucknow and Sonepat.
Rahul, 2018 CWG gold medallist and also a World Championship bronze medallist in 2019, will fight it out in the 61kg freestyle category.
Other freestyle wrestlers selected for the Asian Championships are Naveen (70kg), Gaurav Baliyan (79kg) and Somveer (92kg).
Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi will compete in the 65kg of women wrestling, which will also have Pinki (55kg), Sarita (59kg) and Gursharanpreet Kaur (72kg).
In greco-roman, Arjun (55kg), Sachin Rana (63kg), Aditya Kundu (72kg) and Harpreet Singh (82kg) will represent India.
