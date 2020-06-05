SAL vs SKW Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020, Samsung Lions vs SK Wyverns - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

SAL vs SKW Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020 | Samsung Lions (SAL) will play host to SK Wyverns( SKW) in the upcoming game of the Korean Baseball League 2020. Samsung Lions, in the last game, were handed a defeat by LG. The match score was 11-2. The hosts, who are currently 6th on the points table, will look to return to winning ways in their upcoming game. The KBO Korean Baseball League 2020 Samsung Lions vs SK Wyverns will be played at the Munhak Baseball Stadium. Meanwhile, the visitors SK Wyverns are on the second last spot in the league standings. SK lost to table-toppers NC in their last outing. The league leaders defeated SKW in a one-sided game. The scoreline was 10-0. The KBO Korean Baseball League 2020 Samsung Lions vs SK Wyverns will commence at 3 pm.

For the 2020 season, a total of 10 teams will be fighting for the winning trophy. The 10 teams are Kiwoom Heroes, NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers and KTWiz.

Korean Baseball League 2020 SAL vs SKW Dream11 Predictions, Samsung Lions vs SK Wyverns Dream11 Team

KBO League 2020 SAL vs SKW Dream11 Captain: T. Saladino

KBO League 2020 SAL vs SKW Dream11 Vice-captain: Wyverns’ C. Jeong

KBO League 2020 SAL vs SKW Dream11 Outfielders: K. Dong-yeop, K. Kang-min, C. Ji-hoon P. Chan-do

KBO League 2020 SAL vs SKW Dream11 Infielders: T. Saladino, K. Sang-su, Wyverns’ C. Jeong

KBO League 2020 SAL vs SKW Dream11 Pitcher: K. Dae-woo

KBO League 2020 SAL vs SKW Dream11 Catcher: L. Hong-gu

Korean Baseball League 2020 Samsung Lions probable Playing IX vs SK Wyverns Heroes: Kim Heon-gon, Kim Dong-yeop, Park Chan-do, Choi Seon-ho, Lee Sung-gyu, Kim Sang-su, Kim Jae-hyun, Hong Jung-woo, Kang Min-ho

Korean Baseball League 2020 SK Wyverns probable Playing IX vs Samsung Lions: Jeong Jin-Gi, Han Dong-Min, Ko Jong-Wook, Choi Jeong, Jamie Romak, Jung Eui-Yoon, K Chang-Pyung, K Tae hoon, Lee Jae-Won