Salah, Mane on Target as Liverpool Down Manchester City
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane made an instant impact as Liverpool came from behind to beat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1 in their International Champions Cup friendly match on Wednesday.
(Image: Liverpool/Twitter)
East Rutherford: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane made an instant impact as Liverpool came from behind to beat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1 in their International Champions Cup friendly match on Wednesday.
Mane stroked home Liverpool's winner from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time to give Jurgen Klopp's men a morale-boosting victory over an under-strength City team.
Both Liverpool and City's pre-season preparations in the United States have been disrupted by the absence of several key players who starred in the World Cup.
Salah and Mane, however, both reported for duty for Liverpool in time for Wednesday's clash at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Nonetheless, it was City who took the lead just after half-time when German international Leroy Sane caught Liverpool's defence napping and burst clear to slot past Caoimhin Kelleher on 57 minutes.
Egypt star Salah however was quick to make his mark after coming on for Curtis Jones in the 62nd minute, scoring a header with virtually his first touch of the game to level it at 1-1.
The game appeared to be heading for a draw until Tosin Adarabioyo crashed into Dominic Solanke in the area for a certain penalty.
Mane stepped up to send Joe Hart the wrong way to give Klopp's team the win.
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
