English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salah Ready to Sacrifice Champions League Dream for Domestic Glory
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is willing to put his Champions League ambitions on the back-burner to help the Merseyside club claim their first English league crown in 29 years, the Egyptian forward has said.
(Image: AFP)
Loading...
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is willing to put his Champions League ambitions on the back-burner to help the Merseyside club claim their first English league crown in 29 years, the Egyptian forward has said.
Liverpool are second in the Premier League with 73 points, one point behind defending champions Manchester City with eight matches remaining in the season.
Juergen Klopp's side are also competing for silverware in the Champions League where they visit Bayern Munich on Wednesday for the return leg of their last-16 tie, after the sides played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield last month.
"I'll be honest with you, the most prestigious competition for me is the Champions League," Salah told a news conference at Anfield on Monday.
"But the dream for the city and the club is the league. So, I'm happy to sacrifice my dream for their dream but if we win both that would great and this is what we are trying to do."
Salah, who suffered a shoulder injury in last year's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, later said Liverpool were mentally prepared to take advantage if City lose their way in the home stretch of the domestic season.
"The competition is very tough and we have difficult games left as do they," the 26-year-old added.
"All you can do is win your games and hopefully they will fail in one so we can win the title. My mind is sharp and there is pressure but I'm strong mentally and we have to keep going.
"We will see what we can do at the end of the season but mentally I am ready for everything."
After Wednesday's clash at Bayern, Liverpool return to league action with a trip to 19th-placed Fulham on Sunday.
Liverpool are second in the Premier League with 73 points, one point behind defending champions Manchester City with eight matches remaining in the season.
Juergen Klopp's side are also competing for silverware in the Champions League where they visit Bayern Munich on Wednesday for the return leg of their last-16 tie, after the sides played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield last month.
"I'll be honest with you, the most prestigious competition for me is the Champions League," Salah told a news conference at Anfield on Monday.
"But the dream for the city and the club is the league. So, I'm happy to sacrifice my dream for their dream but if we win both that would great and this is what we are trying to do."
Salah, who suffered a shoulder injury in last year's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, later said Liverpool were mentally prepared to take advantage if City lose their way in the home stretch of the domestic season.
"The competition is very tough and we have difficult games left as do they," the 26-year-old added.
"All you can do is win your games and hopefully they will fail in one so we can win the title. My mind is sharp and there is pressure but I'm strong mentally and we have to keep going.
"We will see what we can do at the end of the season but mentally I am ready for everything."
After Wednesday's clash at Bayern, Liverpool return to league action with a trip to 19th-placed Fulham on Sunday.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalank Cast Paints a Royal Portrait In Red, Black & White Ethnic Outfits by Manish Malhotra
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: 'Badhaai Ho' is Special Because of Its Success, Says Neena Gupta
- Huawei Watch GT is Priced at Rs 15,990; Will be Available on Amazon From 19 March
- Election 2019: Plea in SC to Ban Roadshows and Bike Rallies for Causing Environmental Damage
- Discussion About Ramadan and Election Dates are Totally Disgusting: Javed Akhtar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results