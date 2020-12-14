News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Salah Salvages Draw For Liverpool At Fulham
1-MIN READ

Salah Salvages Draw For Liverpool At Fulham

Salah Salvages Draw For Liverpool At Fulham

Champions Liverpool missed an opportunity to go clear at the top of the Premier League as they needed a late Mohamed Salah penalty to salvage a 11 draw at lowly Fulham on Sunday.

LONDON: Champions Liverpool missed an opportunity to go clear at the top of the Premier League as they needed a late Mohamed Salah penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw at lowly Fulham on Sunday.

Juergen Klopp’s side were outplayed by Scott Parker’s adventurous team before halftime at Craven Cottage and trailed to Bobby Decordova-Reid’s superb 25th-minute effort.

They were more like themselves after the break and levelled in the 79th when Salah beat Alphonse Areola from the spot after a rather harsh handball decision.

The visitors looked likely to go and grab the winner but Fulham held out for a well-deserved point to leave Liverpool level on 25 points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Fulham are fourth from bottom with eight points.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...