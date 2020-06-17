Salute to Our Soldiers, India Must Boycott Chinese Products: Sushil Kumar

One of India's most successful wrestlers, Sushil Kumar on Wednesday urged people to boycott Chinese products from here on in after the recent India-China military skirmish in Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

"I am very sad to hear that our soldiers were martyred during a face-off with China. First of all, I want to salute to the soldiers and their families as the soldiers were martyred while serving their country," Kumar told ANI.

"China is doing all this at a time when the whole world is joining hands to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. I do not think we should keep good relations with China and we should boycott their products. The government should also bring policies so that Chinese products do not enter our country and also make policies on the Chinese products which are already here in the markets," he added.

20 Indian soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops on Monday, in the most serious escalation between the two countries since 1975.