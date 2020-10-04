SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Salzburg Report Three Cornavirus Cases after UEFA Champions League Match

Salzburg (PhotoCredit: Twiter)

Salzburg (PhotoCredit: Twiter)

Austrian side Salzburg said in a statement that positive results showed up in the first round of tests carried out after they faced Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in a Champions League.

Austrian side Salzburg have ordered a “team quarantine” and barred their players from taking part in national team matches over the next two weeks after three of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Salzburg said in a statement on Sunday that the positive results showed up in the first round of tests carried out after they faced Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in a Champions League playoff match on Wednesday.

The club did not name the players who were quarantined and said all were asymptomatic.

“The rest of our squad have begun a team quarantine according to the prevention concept,” it said.

“This means that they can only travel between their house, the training ground and match locations. No other contacts should be made.”

“In addition, all international call-ups for FC Salzburg players in the next two weeks have been rejected.”

Goalkeeper Cican Stankovic and defender Andreas Ulmer had been called up by Austria for three matches during this month’s international window, while midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been selected for Hungary.

Next Story
Loading