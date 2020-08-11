Sam Mewis signs with Manchester City ahead of WSL season

Midfielder Sam Mewis has signed with Manchester City ahead of the Women’s Super League season.

Mewis, who was on the U.S. national team that won the World Cup last summer in France, comes to Manchester City from the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League.

What Im excited about this opportunity is that Im going to just be exposed to maybe a different style. Its going to be really good for my development, to be exposed to something new and to kind of get out of my comfort zone a little bit,” Mewis told the Manchester City website in an interview posted Monday. “And Im excited to hopefully have an impact. I really just want to help the team win and see if I can be a positive part of team.

Mewis, 27, has made 67 appearances with the national team and has scored 18 goals. She has 14 goals and 11 assists since moving from the Western New York Flash to the Courage.

The NWSL recently wrapped up its monthlong Challenge Cup tournament in Utah. The Courage, the two-time defending league champions, were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Portland Thorns.

Because she is an allocated player in the NWSL, the Courage retain Mewis rights.

This step to Manchester City is important in many aspects, Courage coach Paul Riley said in a statement. “She gets to be uncomfortable again, her role will change, different tactics, and she will be shaped even further as she strives to become the best box to box midfielder in the world. Most important for Sam right now are competitive games especially leading into an Olympic year and she will be able to play 20 games over the next six to seven months which is hugely valuable.

Mewis will wear No. 22 for Manchester City. The team opens the 2020-21 WSL season on the weekend of Sept. 5-6 at newly promoted Aston Villa.

___

