GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sameer Verma Beats Gurusaidutt to Enter Final of Hyderabad Open

Top seed Sameer Verma scored a fighting three-game win over compatriot RMV Gurusaitdutt to enter the final of the men's singles event at the Hyderabad Open badminton tournament here on Saturday

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2018, 8:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sameer Verma Beats Gurusaidutt to Enter Final of Hyderabad Open
Sameer Verma. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Hyderabad: Top seed Sameer Verma scored a fighting three-game win over compatriot RMV Gurusaitdutt to enter the final of the men's singles event at the Hyderabad Open badminton tournament here on Saturday.

Verma had to sweat it out for 51 minutes to get the better of unseeded Gurusaidutt 16-21, 21-15, 21-11 in the semi-final of the USD 75,000 BWF Tour Super 100 tournament.

Verma will take on Soong Joo Ven of Malaysia in Sunday's summit clash. The Malaysian had defeated seventh seed Firman Abdul Kholik of Indonesia 21-17, 21-14 in the other semi-final.

Elsewhere, top seeded local pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also made it to the final of the men's doubles event with an easy 21-14, 21-6 win over compatriots Arun George and Sanyam Shukla.

The mixed doubles duo of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy, top seeds, too booked their place in the final with a 21-19, 21-15 straight-game victory over fifth seeded Hong Kong pair of Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung.

They will face sixth seeds Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Winny Oktavina Kandow of Indonesia in the final.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...