Sameer Verma Beats Gurusaidutt to Enter Final of Hyderabad Open
Top seed Sameer Verma scored a fighting three-game win over compatriot RMV Gurusaitdutt to enter the final of the men's singles event at the Hyderabad Open badminton tournament here on Saturday
Sameer Verma. (Getty Images)
Hyderabad: Top seed Sameer Verma scored a fighting three-game win over compatriot RMV Gurusaitdutt to enter the final of the men's singles event at the Hyderabad Open badminton tournament here on Saturday.
Verma had to sweat it out for 51 minutes to get the better of unseeded Gurusaidutt 16-21, 21-15, 21-11 in the semi-final of the USD 75,000 BWF Tour Super 100 tournament.
Verma will take on Soong Joo Ven of Malaysia in Sunday's summit clash. The Malaysian had defeated seventh seed Firman Abdul Kholik of Indonesia 21-17, 21-14 in the other semi-final.
Elsewhere, top seeded local pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also made it to the final of the men's doubles event with an easy 21-14, 21-6 win over compatriots Arun George and Sanyam Shukla.
The mixed doubles duo of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy, top seeds, too booked their place in the final with a 21-19, 21-15 straight-game victory over fifth seeded Hong Kong pair of Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung.
They will face sixth seeds Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Winny Oktavina Kandow of Indonesia in the final.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
