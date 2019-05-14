Take the pledge to vote

Sami Zayn Pulls Major Upset on Braun Strowman Mere Days Before WWE Money in the Bank 2019

Sami will be joined in the men's MITB Ladder Match by McIntyre, Corbin, Ricochet, Randy Orton, Ali, Andrade and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 14, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
Sami Zayn Pulls Major Upset on Braun Strowman Mere Days Before WWE Money in the Bank 2019
File photo of Sami Zayn.
With mere days left for WWE Money in the Bank PPV, superstar Sami Zayn defeated Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere RAW main event to earn Braun's spot in Sunday's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The evening also saw WWE superstar Roman Reigns, who is back in the ring, after his exit to fight leukaemia, caused a major upset to Shane McMohan. WWE took to its official Twitter posted about the match result and wrote, "Like it or not, he's done it!@SamiZayn has won this #FallsCountAnywhere Match and will now compete in this Sunday's #MITB #LadderMatch! #RAW"




The stipulation for the WWE match was set earlier in the night by Shane McMahon. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin ended up helping Zayn win the match. Sami will be joined in the men's MITB Ladder Match by McIntyre, Corbin, Ricochet, Randy Orton, Ali, Andrade and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.

The evening also saw Miz and Roman Reigns defeat Elias and Bobby Lashley via disqualification. McMahon booked this tag team match on his own and ended up causing the finish by disqualification by attacking Reigns to prevent the tag from Miz. Notably, Roman Reigns is slated to face Elias at the Money in the Bank 2019.

The evening also saw the contract signing between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans. Nikki Cross def. Natalya (via pinfall), Naomi and Nikki Cross in a fatal 4-way match, Baron Corbin def. Ricochet via pinfall, Mojo Rawley def. Apollo Crews via pinfall and Rey Mysterio def. Cesaro via pinfall during the RAW event as well.

The 2019 edition of WWE Money in the Bank, the next major pay-per-view following Wrestlemania 35 is set for Sunday, May 19 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The WWE Money in the Bank will begin at 7 pm E.T with the kickoff show starting an hour earlier
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
