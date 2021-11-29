Samoa Joe to Hulk Hogan: 5 Departing WWE Stars Triple H and Vince McMahon Called

In the last few years, several World Wrestling Entertainment stars have departed from the WWE universe due to the company’s budged cut. While most of them were informed about their axing by WWE’s Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, a few high profiled fighters were informed about the same by the company’s chairman Vince McMohan and Triple H. And, in this article, we will take a look at five such stars.

Samoa Joe

Arguably the biggest exit from the WWE universe was the departure of Samoa Joe. He was released by the company in April 2021 after working on the commentary panel of Raw for a year. Interestingly, despite playing a huge role with the company, WWE executive Triple H was not aware of Joe sacking. And, after he was made aware, he was quick to call Joe, asking him to stay with the company. Joe decided to listen to Triple H and went on to become three-time NXT champion.

Mickie James

Out of every star released by WWE, Mickie James arguably had the most controversial exit. She was informed about her exit by the company via a trash bag. Reacting to the incident, the five-time WWE Women’s Champion had shared the bag on Twitter and referred to it as a “care package.” She also tagged McMohan in the post and the WWE chairman wasted no time in calling her back to offer her his sincere apology. The trash bag incident also led to the sacking of Mark Carrano for disrespecting the former Divas champion.

Austin Aries

Austin Aries was informed about his exit from the company by Triple H in 2017.

The Big Show

Paul Wight, who goes by the ring name of the Big Show, was informed about his sacking by McMohan. The former WWE star also said that he has no issues with the company as the chairman personally called him to thank him for his services over the years.

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan exited the company in 2015 due to an audio leak incident. The leaked audio was from 1007 and in the clip, he was heard using a racial slur. Following the controversy, Triple H had called Hogan and asked him to resign.

