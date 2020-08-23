SPORTS

1-MIN READ

San Diego's Grisham Has First Career 3-homer Game

Trent Grisham of the San Diego Padres hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career Saturday night against the Houston Astros.

SAN DIEGO: Trent Grisham of the San Diego Padres hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career Saturday night against the Houston Astros.

Grisham launched a leadoff homer and added a three-run shot in the second inning, both off rookie Brandon Bielak. The outfielder hit a two-run drive in the seventh off Joe Biagini to give the Padres a 13-2 lead. The six RBIs were also a career high for Grisham.

It was the sixth homer of the night for the Padres, tying the club record for a home game set Aug. 9 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Grisham was obtained along with right-hander Zach Davies in an offseason trade with Milwaukee.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 23, 2020, 9:22 AM IST
