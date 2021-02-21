Sanamacha Chanu and Vinka Win Gold at Adriatic Pearl Boxing Tournament

Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) and Vinka (60kg) won gold at the 30th Adriatic Pearl boxing tournament in Budva, Montonegro on Sunday. Their wins have taken India's tally at the tournament to three gold medals.

While Sanamacha beat compatriot Raj Sahiba, Vinka beat Kiper Kristina of Moldova to finish at the top of the podium. Both boxers had won gold at the 2019 Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Earlier, fellow Asian junior champion Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) set the ball rolling for India in Montonegro by winning the contingent's first gold medal, beating Daria Kozorev of Moldova 5-0.

Sanamacha earlier beat Uzbekistan's Sokhiba Ruzmetova in a unanimous 5-0 win to set up an all-Indian final against Raj Sahiba. Vinka, meanwhile made lightwork of her Finnish opponent Suvi Tujula. Suvi was no match for the Indian as she conceded a series of punches, forcing the referee to stop the contest in the second round.