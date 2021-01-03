Sancho Ends Scoring Drought As Dortmund Beat Wolfsburg 2-0

News18 Logo

Jadon Sancho scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season as Borussia Dortmund returned to the top four with a 2-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

The hosts stepped up their intensity in the second half at the Signal Iduna Park and took the lead when Swiss centre back Manuel Akanji headed home a Sancho corner in the 66th minute.

Dortmund wrapped up all three points in stoppage time when Emre Can’s clearance found Sancho, who slotted the ball past Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

The result lifted Dortmund up to fourth in the league on 25 points, while Wolfsburg slipped to sixth, one point behind their hosts.


