Hailing from Haryana, veteran racewalker Sandeep Kumar will participate in his third Olympic tournament and will hope to leave a mark and come back to India with a medal. One of India’s top athletes in Track and Field events, the 34-year-old took to the sport in 2006 after joining the Jat Regiment Centre of the Indian Army.

The sport requires both mental and physical dedication and through commitment, Sandeep has gone on to break numerous records, starting by setting a new national record of 3:56:22 in the 50km racewalk in the 2012 London Olympics. In 2014, Sandeep set a new national record of 3:56:22 in the IAAF World Racing Walking Cup (50km). Despite setting national records, Sandeep has less silverware to show for it. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, he participated in the 20km racewalk, where he finished 35th in the event. With his eyes set on the Tokyo Olympics, the veteran will hope to make an impact and make his nation proud.

Age - 34

Sports/Discipline - Racewalk (20km)

Working Ranking - Unknown

First Olympic Games - 2012 London

Major Achievements

2012 London Olympics (50KM)

— Sets National Record - 3:56:22

National Race-Walking Championship

— Gold - National Race-Walking Championship (50 KM), 2019

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

In the 2019 National Open Race-Walking Championships, Sandeep Kumar clocked 1:20:16 in the 20km racewalk to secure gold and his ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The athlete completed the racewalk within the Olympic qualification time period set i.e., 1:21:00 and the veteran managed to compete the race well in time. Sandeep also bettered the race time which was set by fellow compatriots KT Irfan and Devender Singh.

Recent Performances

Other than Sandeep’s recent performance in 2019 in the National Race-Walking Championships, the athlete has been training for his racewalk event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandeep Kumar along with KT Irfan were tested positive along with five other athletes in March, 2021. The athlete has now recovered and will be looking to return to action on the main stage in Tokyo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here