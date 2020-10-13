Sandesh Jhingan Sends Signed ATK Mohun Bagan Jersey for Brazilian Legend's Coronavirus Relief Fund

Indian football team star defender Sandesh Jhingan has sent his signed ATK Mohun Bagan jersey to football legend Pele for the jersey to be auctioned in order to raise money for a coronavirus relief fund set up ahead of the Brazilian's 80th birthday on October 23.

Jhingan is currently in Goa for the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League, having signed for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Jhingan posted a video on social media platoforms.

"It's an honor for me to take part in this amazing initiative and to be the first to represent India to honor one of the Greatest of all times @pele Sir for his 80th birthday. I encourage everyone to join @pelegacy in the fight against COVID-19. #pelegacy #pele #jerseyexchange #charity #atkmohunbaganfc," Jhingan wrote on Twitter along with a video.

"Namaste, Sandesh Jhingan this side. I had never thought that in this lifetime, I would ever get this chance. But, I have been lucky enough that I got this opportunity to send my jersey...sign it and send it to the great great man, Pele sir on his 80th birthday. So that we can generate some funds for the coronavirus relief fund. And, wishing good health and also happiness to you sir. It is an honour for me to send you my jersey," said the 27-year old in the video.

Pele would be familiar with the Mohun Bagan colours, having faced the Kolkata club in 1977, playing for New York Cosmos in a 2-2 draw at the Eden Gardens.