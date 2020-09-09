Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with “companion” Bajrang Punia in which the couple can be seen cosying up to each other. Wearing a blue and white shirt and dark blue trousers, wrestling champ Punia can be seen holding Phogat with big smiles on both faces.

The picture is accompanied by the caption: “Mera safar sundar hai lekin mera humsafar usse bhi sundar hai,” meaning: “my journey is beautiful but my companion is even more so.”

View the picture here

The post was then retweeted by Punia, who added a smiling emoticon with a heart. Fans of Punia and Phogat began showering blessings on the happy couple within minutes after the post surfaced online. They were joined by badminton star Saina Nehwal, who sent happy smileys their way. One user commented, “Congratulations both of you, Lord Ram bless you” while many others called it a “super Jodi”.

☺️☺️ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 9, 2020

Last year in November, the couple got engaged in a ceremony in Punia’s home in Sonipat’s Model Town in Haryana. They had been dating each other for over three years. Punia reportedly took eight “pheras” instead of seven and took only Re 1 as “shagun”. The eighth phera was intended to promote the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign.

Wrestlers by profession, the duo have numerous achievements to their names. Punia, who is a freestyle wrestler, competes in the 65 kg weight category and has won over a dozen international medals in the game. He has bagged three World Wrestling Championships medals, two medals each in Asian Games medal and Commonwealth Games, with gold in both.

While Sangeeta, who is the younger sister of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, competes in the 59kg category and has won a silver at the National Championships.