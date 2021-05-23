Once an international player representing India in the under 18 level and even senior national team, Jharkhand’s Sangeet Soren is now forced to work as a brick kiln worker at her village — Bansmuri village in Baghmara block of Dhanbad.
She also said that during the first lockdown, the local administration had helped her in terms of money, but that could not be the solution, she added. Dhanbad Football Association had arranged foodgrains for her family but this year they have not received any help, compelling her to work.
Meanwhile, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Jharkhand government, asking it to extend help and support to an international footballer from the state who is working as a labourer in a brick kiln due to financial constraints.
Saying that the condition of football player Sangita Kumari brings embarrassment and shame to the country, Sharma asked the Jharkhand government to address the issue on priority.
In a statement, the National Commission for Women chairperson said the women’s body has come across a Twitter post which said that an international level football player from Jharkhand is working as a labourer in a brick kiln due to financial constraints.
‘ Sangita has not just represented India on an International platform but she has also represented Jharkhand in the world due to her own hardwork and consistency,’ the NCW said.
‘Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary, Jharkhand asking to extend help and support to Sangita so that she can live her life with dignity and feed her family. A copy of the letter has also been sent to President, All India Football Federation,’ the women’s body said.(With PTI Inputs)
