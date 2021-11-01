Sania Mirza Aces Monday Mood with This Fashionable Post

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza’s latest Instagram post may provide you with some festive fashion inspiration. The 34-year-old athletes described her “Monday mood” through some sass and fashion. Sania wore a full length wrap dress which came with an intricate pattern in mustard yellow colour. The winner of three Grand Slam doubles, accessorised her look with a pair of chunky earrings and black sunglasses.

Check out her latest post on Instagram here:

Wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania celebrated the third birthday of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik last week. The Indian tennis star shared a picture perfect family portrait featuring Shoaib and Izhaan on Instagram this weekend. Sania also wrote an endearing note dedicated to her son in the caption, which read, “Happy birthday to my whole world. This day 3 years ago I was reborn as your mother and I cannot remember my life before you. I love you so much. Thank you for choosing us as your parents, my kindest baby Izhaan Mirza Malik.”

Several celebrities posted their wishes for the Izhaan in the comments, including Pakistani actress Mahira Khan who wrote, “Happy birthday to your world. Lots of love.” Indian actress Rakshanda Khan also commented, “Happy birthday to the cutest boy I know, may you be forever happy.”

Members of the Pakistani cricket team and their spouses were also spotted in the series of pictures from the birthday party, which were shared by Shoaib on Instagram.

Sania is currently seen supporting her husband, who is playing the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Pakistan has been delivering an impressive performance in the ongoing tournament and have defeated their recent opponents including India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

Sania recently represented India in this year’s Tokyo Olympics along with Ankita Raina. Sania became one of the rare Indian women athletes to play their fourth Olympics, but she took an early exit in the first round of the women’s doubles event with partner Ankita.

