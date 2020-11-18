Sania Mirza Acts in Web Series to Create Tuberculosis Awareness

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza to make her debut in a web series to create awareness about Tuberculosis-TB named 'MTV Nishedh Alone Together' and she playing a role in it.

"TB continues to be one of the most chronic health issues in our country. With about half of the diagnosed cases under the age of 30, there is an urgent need to tackle fallacies around it and drive a perception change." Sania said.

She also stated that the web series conveys that in a unique and impactful way to aware the youth.

"There are always risks of Tuberculosis. The risk has been increased by the corona epidemic. The fight to curb TB is more difficult now than ever and that's what prompted me to play a role in it. I hope my presence helps in some way to collectively fight the TB and bring about a positive change," Sania told.

The main story of the series revolves around the problems of a newly married couple Vicky and Megha (played by Syed Raza Ahmed and Priya Chauhan) who face many difficulties due to the sudden lockdown.

Sania Mirza will be seen discussing the challenges young couples faced during the lockdown. The show also features Akshay Nalwade and Ashwin Mushran.

The five-episode series will launch on the social media handles of MTV India and MTV Nishedh in the last week of November 2020.