Ads to promote the much-awaited World Cup match between India and Pakistan have dialed up the aggression and tennis star Sania Mirza has decided that she has had enough.In a blunt assessment of the advertisements aired on both sides of the border as tasteless, Mirza took to social media to blast the ad makers and broadcasters.The two neighbouring nations will meet on June 16 in Manchester and while fans across the world don't need reminding of the magnitude of the encounter, the organisers and sponsors are leaving no chance to hype it up further."Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border?? seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already! It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life!! (sic)," Sania Mirza tweeted.Her reaction came after Pakistani channel Jazz TV posted a video with a spoof of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani military and kept in custody for 60 hours before being returned to India.The video showed a model made to resemble Abhinandan with his trademark mustache sipping tea and answering questions, mimicking the video which was released by Pakistan Army of his questions. The ad has stoked outrage, with many calling it to be pulled down.The ad made by Star Sports, who are broadcast rights holder for India, also drew a lot of flak on social media for being childish.Since the match between the arch-rivals falls on the same day as Father's Day, the advertisement features India as the father of Pakistan and Bangladesh.Many fans have criticised the ad for suggesting that India is akin to being the 'father' of Pakistan, something the ad never explicitly says.As the India-Pakistan clash nears, fans from both sides of the border are expected to be passionate. One can only hope that passion doesn't spill beyond the boundaries. It is, after all, just a cricket match.