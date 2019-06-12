English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's Only Cricket For God's Sake: Sania Mirza Blasts Cringe-worthy Ads for India-Pakistan World Cup Match
Sania Mirza made a blunt assessment of the advertisements aired on both sides of the border.
Sania Mirza (right) blasted ads hyping the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (Photo Credit: Reuters and Sania Mirza Twitter)
Loading...
Ads to promote the much-awaited World Cup match between India and Pakistan have dialed up the aggression and tennis star Sania Mirza has decided that she has had enough.
In a blunt assessment of the advertisements aired on both sides of the border as tasteless, Mirza took to social media to blast the ad makers and broadcasters.
The two neighbouring nations will meet on June 16 in Manchester and while fans across the world don't need reminding of the magnitude of the encounter, the organisers and sponsors are leaving no chance to hype it up further.
"Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border?? seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already! It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life!! (sic)," Sania Mirza tweeted.
Her reaction came after Pakistani channel Jazz TV posted a video with a spoof of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani military and kept in custody for 60 hours before being returned to India.
ALSO READ | Abhinandan’s Capture Mocked in Racist Pakistani Ad For World Cup Clash Against India
The video showed a model made to resemble Abhinandan with his trademark mustache sipping tea and answering questions, mimicking the video which was released by Pakistan Army of his questions. The ad has stoked outrage, with many calling it to be pulled down.
The ad made by Star Sports, who are broadcast rights holder for India, also drew a lot of flak on social media for being childish.
ALSO READ | Mauka Mauka Ad is Back With Father’s Day Twist for India Pakistan Match, Fans Say Grow Up Star Sports
Since the match between the arch-rivals falls on the same day as Father's Day, the advertisement features India as the father of Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Many fans have criticised the ad for suggesting that India is akin to being the 'father' of Pakistan, something the ad never explicitly says.
As the India-Pakistan clash nears, fans from both sides of the border are expected to be passionate. One can only hope that passion doesn't spill beyond the boundaries. It is, after all, just a cricket match.
In a blunt assessment of the advertisements aired on both sides of the border as tasteless, Mirza took to social media to blast the ad makers and broadcasters.
The two neighbouring nations will meet on June 16 in Manchester and while fans across the world don't need reminding of the magnitude of the encounter, the organisers and sponsors are leaving no chance to hype it up further.
"Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border?? seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already! It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life!! (sic)," Sania Mirza tweeted.
Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border seriously guys, you don’t need to ‘hype up’ or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already!It’s only cricket for God sake, and if you think it’s anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !!— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 12, 2019
Her reaction came after Pakistani channel Jazz TV posted a video with a spoof of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani military and kept in custody for 60 hours before being returned to India.
ALSO READ | Abhinandan’s Capture Mocked in Racist Pakistani Ad For World Cup Clash Against India
The video showed a model made to resemble Abhinandan with his trademark mustache sipping tea and answering questions, mimicking the video which was released by Pakistan Army of his questions. The ad has stoked outrage, with many calling it to be pulled down.
The ad made by Star Sports, who are broadcast rights holder for India, also drew a lot of flak on social media for being childish.
ALSO READ | Mauka Mauka Ad is Back With Father’s Day Twist for India Pakistan Match, Fans Say Grow Up Star Sports
Since the match between the arch-rivals falls on the same day as Father's Day, the advertisement features India as the father of Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Many fans have criticised the ad for suggesting that India is akin to being the 'father' of Pakistan, something the ad never explicitly says.
As the India-Pakistan clash nears, fans from both sides of the border are expected to be passionate. One can only hope that passion doesn't spill beyond the boundaries. It is, after all, just a cricket match.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katy Perry Calls it a Truce With Taylor Swift, Offers Her Cookies
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli Shares a 'Special Picture' With Sehwag and Tendulkar
- Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit Deny Relationship Rumors, Say They are Just Good Friends
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Satin Shirt-dress at The Sky is Pink Wrap-up Party
- Meet the 2016 Surgical Strike Hero, Ex-Army Officer who now Pursues his Motorcycle Passion
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results