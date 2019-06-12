Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

It's Only Cricket For God's Sake: Sania Mirza Blasts Cringe-worthy Ads for India-Pakistan World Cup Match

Sania Mirza made a blunt assessment of the advertisements aired on both sides of the border.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 12, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
It's Only Cricket For God's Sake: Sania Mirza Blasts Cringe-worthy Ads for India-Pakistan World Cup Match
Sania Mirza (right) blasted ads hyping the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (Photo Credit: Reuters and Sania Mirza Twitter)
Loading...
Ads to promote the much-awaited World Cup match between India and Pakistan have dialed up the aggression and tennis star Sania Mirza has decided that she has had enough.

In a blunt assessment of the advertisements aired on both sides of the border as tasteless, Mirza took to social media to blast the ad makers and broadcasters.

The two neighbouring nations will meet on June 16 in Manchester and while fans across the world don't need reminding of the magnitude of the encounter, the organisers and sponsors are leaving no chance to hype it up further.

"Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border?? seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already! It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life!! (sic)," Sania Mirza tweeted.




Her reaction came after Pakistani channel Jazz TV posted a video with a spoof of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani military and kept in custody for 60 hours before being returned to India.

ALSO READ | Abhinandan’s Capture Mocked in Racist Pakistani Ad For World Cup Clash Against India

The video showed a model made to resemble Abhinandan with his trademark mustache sipping tea and answering questions, mimicking the video which was released by Pakistan Army of his questions. The ad has stoked outrage, with many calling it to be pulled down.

The ad made by Star Sports, who are broadcast rights holder for India, also drew a lot of flak on social media for being childish.

ALSO READ | Mauka Mauka Ad is Back With Father’s Day Twist for India Pakistan Match, Fans Say Grow Up Star Sports

Since the match between the arch-rivals falls on the same day as Father's Day, the advertisement features India as the father of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Many fans have criticised the ad for suggesting that India is akin to being the 'father' of Pakistan, something the ad never explicitly says.

As the India-Pakistan clash nears, fans from both sides of the border are expected to be passionate. One can only hope that passion doesn't spill beyond the boundaries. It is, after all, just a cricket match.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram