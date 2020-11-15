Sania Mirza and Izhaan Mirza-Malik are Social Media's Favourite Mother-son Duo. Here's Proof

Tennis ace and winner of six Grand Slams Sania Mirza turns 34 today. Sania married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 and since then the couple settled in Dubai. On October 30, 2018, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik into their lives. Sania, who is staunch feminist, had attended the United Nations Women India's launch of #MujheHaqHai campaign event, where she said that their child will not just take his father's family name forward but will have 'Mirza-Malik' as the surname.

The mother-son duo has treated netizens with some of the most adorable posts on social media. On Sania Mirza's birthday, let's take a look at some of their heartwarming posts:

1. Izhaan and Sania are all decked up for a quarantine edition of Eid in this post.

2. If there is a picture that describes Sania's professional and personal life it would be this. The Women's doubles player is holding her son in one arm and holding a tennis racket in another.

3. The Mother-son duo also takes part in some physical activities together. In this picture, Sania can be seen trekking with Izhaan. Even though Sania carried her son, she describes it as fun.

4. Sania is also a dutiful mother who believes in teaching good values to her son. In this video, Sania can be seen teaching her son the five duas. Izhaan seems pretty quick to learn as Sania says he learnt the two important duas. A prayer before sleeping and a prayer for traveling since they travel a lot.

5. Bringing in the festive vibes to your feed, Sania and Izhaan also provide us with the ultimate fashion inspiration. Sania is wearing a coral pink suit and Izhaan can be seen in a metallic blue kurta in this picture from the Eid celebrations earlier this year.

Here's to the adorable duo of Sania and Izhaan.