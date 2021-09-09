Sania Mirza and Son Izhaan Mirza Malik Play This Fun Game Share Video on Instagram

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza may have crashed out of the ongoing US Open last week in the mixed doubles category with fellow player Rajeev Ram, but the athlete is making sure to spend the best of the time in the country with son Izhaan Mirza Malik. The three-time doubles Grand Slam winner was seen indulging in a fun digital game with her two-year-old son. On Wednesday, Mirza posted a video on Instagram Reels where she showed how the mother and son duo played the game of guessing the animal.

The video showed Izhaan and Mirza playing one of the games that featured in Instagram Stories where users are asked to guess the animal with the partial visible features. As the duo triedto guess the animal that was shown by the algorithm, Izhaan said that it must be a squirrel.

The curly bushy tail of the animal that was shown to the mother-son duo on the screen led them to believe that it was a squirrel. However, when the Instagram filter revealed the identity of the animal, it turned out to be an exotic species of monkey. Reacting to this, Mirza said, “Is it a squirrel? No it’s not, it’s a monkey!” The Olympian then goes on to say, “No way. No way, Jose.” Izhaan could be heard repeating his mother’s exclaiming remarks as he said in his adorable toddler voice, “No way, Jose.”

The Instagram Reelswas captioned by the tennis star,“We had to try Guess The Animal. @izhaan.mirzamalik was also confused.” Commenting on the post, actress Samita Bangargi Chaudhary wrote, “So cute izzy boy.” Actress Rakshanda Khan commented in support of Izhaan and wrote, “If @izhaan.mirzamalik says it’s a squirrel, then it is a squirrel. Baat khatm (end of conversation).”

Actress and wife of former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge complimented Mirza and Izhaan as she described them as “cuties,” in the comments section.

