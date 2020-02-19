Sania Mirza-Caroline Garcia Advance to Women's Doubles Pre-quarterfinals at Dubai Open
Dubai Open 2020: Sania Mirza-Caroline Garcia beat Russia's Alla Kudryavtseva and Slovenia's Katarina Srebotnik in three sets to reach pre-quarters.
Sania Mirza (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Dubai: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her partner Caroline Garcia registered a hard-fought win over Russia's Alla Kudryavtseva and Slovenia's Katarina Srebotnik to advance to the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals at the Dubai Open here on Tuesday.
The Indo-French pair beat their Russian opponents 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 in the first round match.
The Sania-Garcia combine will now meet the fifth seeded duo of Saisai Zheng of China and Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic in the round of 16.
The 33-year-old Sania was returning to action at the Dubai Open after recovering from a calf injury which had cut short her campaign at the Australian Open in January.
Sania's first Grand Slam outing after a two-year maternity leave had ended with an early exit when the Indian ace retired mid-way during her doubles first-round match because of a right calf injury.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rare Pic of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt from Their Childhood will Make Your Day
- Next-Gen Hyundai Elite i20 Images Leaked Before Official Release, See Pics
- Singapore Invokes New Fake News Law to Block Page And Facebook Says it is Concerned
- Sneak Peek into FIFA's Legacy Projects Ahead of U-17 Women's World Cup in India
- Sunil Kumar Ends India's 27-year Wait in Greco-Roman With Gold at Asian Wrestling Championships