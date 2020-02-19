Take the pledge to vote

Sania Mirza-Caroline Garcia Advance to Women's Doubles Pre-quarterfinals at Dubai Open

Dubai Open 2020: Sania Mirza-Caroline Garcia beat Russia's Alla Kudryavtseva and Slovenia's Katarina Srebotnik in three sets to reach pre-quarters.

PTI

Updated:February 19, 2020, 7:45 AM IST
Sania Mirza-Caroline Garcia Advance to Women's Doubles Pre-quarterfinals at Dubai Open
Sania Mirza (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Dubai: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her partner Caroline Garcia registered a hard-fought win over Russia's Alla Kudryavtseva and Slovenia's Katarina Srebotnik to advance to the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals at the Dubai Open here on Tuesday.

The Indo-French pair beat their Russian opponents 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 in the first round match.

The Sania-Garcia combine will now meet the fifth seeded duo of Saisai Zheng of China and Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic in the round of 16.

The 33-year-old Sania was returning to action at the Dubai Open after recovering from a calf injury which had cut short her campaign at the Australian Open in January.

Sania's first Grand Slam outing after a two-year maternity leave had ended with an early exit when the Indian ace retired mid-way during her doubles first-round match because of a right calf injury.

