SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sania Mirza Celebrates 10th Marriage Anniversary With Husband Shoaib Malik With Cheeky Post

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik (Photo Credit: @mirzasaniar)

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik (Photo Credit: @mirzasaniar)

Sania Mirza wished her husband Shoaib Malik their 10th marriage anniversary on social media with a funny post.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 7:49 AM IST
Share this:

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza on Sunday celebrated her 10th marriage anniversary with husband and veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Sania shared a couple of pictures with her husband Shoaib on social media and wished him a "Happy Anniversary".

Sania was also tongue in cheek in her post as she compared the two contrasting pictures and wrote "Expectations vs reality".

"Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik. A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality. Swipe right for reality," Mirza captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad and have a year-old son named Izhaan.

After giving birth to her child in October 2018, Sania returned to the court in January this year. She clinched the women's doubles title at Hobart International, pairing up with Nadiia Kichenok, in her comeback competition.

Sania recently shared a photo of her son with a tennis racquet in hand, looking confused. "I am pretty sure he's thinking what the fuss is all about? #IzhaanMirzaMalik," Sania said in her Twitter post.

Sania last played at the Qatar Open in February. She has helped raise Rs 1.25 crore in one week which will help close to 1 lakh people in need during the 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,432

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,853,393

    +1,168

  • Cured/Discharged

    423,364

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,253

    +59
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres