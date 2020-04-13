Sania Mirza Celebrates 10th Marriage Anniversary With Husband Shoaib Malik With Cheeky Post

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza on Sunday celebrated her 10th marriage anniversary with husband and veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Sania shared a couple of pictures with her husband Shoaib on social media and wished him a "Happy Anniversary".

Sania was also tongue in cheek in her post as she compared the two contrasting pictures and wrote "Expectations vs reality".

"Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik. A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality. Swipe right for reality," Mirza captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad and have a year-old son named Izhaan.

After giving birth to her child in October 2018, Sania returned to the court in January this year. She clinched the women's doubles title at Hobart International, pairing up with Nadiia Kichenok, in her comeback competition.

Sania recently shared a photo of her son with a tennis racquet in hand, looking confused. "I am pretty sure he's thinking what the fuss is all about? #IzhaanMirzaMalik," Sania said in her Twitter post.

Sania last played at the Qatar Open in February. She has helped raise Rs 1.25 crore in one week which will help close to 1 lakh people in need during the 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.