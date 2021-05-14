Sania Mirza Celebrates Eid in Dubai with Husband Shoaib Malik and Son Izhaan

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza is celebrating Eid al-Fitr with her family in Dubai’s The Palm Jumeirah this year. The 34-year-old athlete shared pictures from the Eid celebrations that she had with her husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan Mirza Malik, on her Instagram handle on Thursday.

In one of the posts, Sania is seen posing next to her husband and Pakistani cricket player Shoaib. The Grand Slam winner is seen wearing an emerald green ethnic wear next to Shoaib, who is wearing a beige coloured kurta.

Sania also showed what goes behind the scenes when the couple tries to take a typical picture. Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak, the couple looked radiant as they were seen having a fun moment.

In another Instagram post, Sania was seen twinning with her son Izhaan, who was also wearing a green kurta for Eid. In a series of pictures, Sania showed how the mother and son duo were taking a stroll near the beach and just spending some quality time together on the auspicious occasion.

Captioning the post, Sania wrote that she was twinning and winning as she spent time with her “laddoo”.

Commenting on the post, actress Dia Mirza wrote, “Eid Mubarak.”

Sania has also been campaigning to raise funds for patients of coronavirus in India. The sportswoman has urged people to donate to the Hemkunt Foundation that has been working in providing essential medical equipment like oxygen cylinders.

The Ketto page for the fundraiser also comes with a message from Sania who mentioned that the country is in the middle of a devastating second wave as the number of cases are rising at an alarming rate. She further mentioned that there is an acute shortage of medical oxygen, which many covid patients require. She appealed to people to join her mission and raise funds to support the Hemkunt Foundation, which is working relentlessly to provide medical oxygen to Covid positive patients.

