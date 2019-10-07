Take the pledge to vote

Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son

Sania Mirza revealed that her sister Anam and Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad are set to get married in December.

News18 Sports

October 7, 2019
Asad (C) and Anam Mirza (R) are set to get married. (Photo Credit: @asad_ab18)

Sania Mirza's sister Anam is set to get married to Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad in December. Rumours were doing rounds about Anam tying the knot with Asad and Sania recently confirmed the same.

Sania also revealed that she and her sister have been to her bachelorette trip already and everyone's really excited for the wedding.

"She (Anam) is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited," Sania told Times of India.

"She is marrying a lovely boy. His name is Asad and he happens to be the son of Mohammad Azharuddin and we are really excited about it," Sania was quoted as saying on Saturday.

The rumours about Aman and Asad became after Sania's social media post, where she uploaded a photo with Azharuddin's son and captioned it as: "Family".

Anam Mirza is a fashion stylist by profession and Sania is mostly styled by her for events.

Sania, on the other hand, recently spoke against the practice of blaming the wives whenever a player performs poorly and gave the example of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"Anushka Sharma is blamed if Virat makes a zero, like what does that have anything to do with anything. It makes no sense," she said at the India Economic Summit on Thursday in Mumbai.

Sania was also against the rule of WAGs (wives and girlfriends) not being allowed on tours.

"Many a times, including our cricket team and in many teams I have seen that wives or girlfriends are not allowed on tour because the boys will be distracted."

"What does that mean? What is it that the women are doing that is going to distract the men so much?" Mirza asked.

