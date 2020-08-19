Sania Mirza Conquers Her Fear of Handstand, Shares Picture of Success in 2nd Attempt

Sania Mirza has achieved a lot in her life but there was one thing she was scared of more than anything else and now, she has conquered that fear as well. Sania Mirza, who is currently on her comeback trail after giving birth to a baby in 2018, and has been under rigorous exercise ever since.

Sania, in an online session last month, revealed how she is a cardio person but she had picked yoga during the coronavirus lockdown. And it now seems that the yoga session are yielding results.

Sania took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself performing an assisted handstand and admitted to being scared of it all her life. She also thanks her dance and fitness instructors for teaching her the technique.

"All my life I’ve been wanting to do a hand stand but I’ve been more scared than anything else .. yoga is something that I turned to in this lockdown to calm myself from anxiety (for no reason),flexibility,controlled breathing and patience my second attempt at an assisted handstand ..thank you @nicyjosephdanceandfitness for making it possible and teaching me the technique," she captioned the photograph.

Last month, Sania shared that it was her rebellious attitude that helps her take her comeback a notch above. "I am a bit of an internal rebel because if somebody tells me I can't do something, then I have to," she said.

"My motivation to exercise comes from my love for tennis and to do something that no one has from this part of the world."

She also revealed that once she started preparing for her comeback to tennis, she lost 26kgs in four months - losing two kilograms per week. "It showed me mental strength, what it took for me to not eat a samosa when everyone else and it was all worth it when I see it now. It's important to take out 20-30 minutes in a day for workout.

"The exercising also helped me not to get into postpartum depression and all."

Sania had also given a sneak peek into her high-pressure life and felt maintaining mental well-being was of utmost importance. She spoke about how professionally high-pressure environment for both she and her husband and cricketer Shoaib Malik can creep into their home and what she does to keep it sane.