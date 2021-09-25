CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sania Mirza Earns Shot at First Title in 2021, Reaches Ostrava Final with Shuai Zhang

Sania Mirza (L) and Shuai Zhang reached the Ostrava Open final. (Indian Tennis Daily Instagram Photo)

Sania Mirza reached her second final of the season with partner Shuai Zhang following a straight set at the semi-finals in Ostrava Open.

Veteran Indian tennis player Sania Mirza reached her second final of the season with partner Shuai Zhang following a straight set win over Makoto Nonomiya and Eri Hozumi at the Ostrava Open, here on Saturday. The second seeded Indo-Chinese duo defeated the Japanese pair 6-2 7-5 in the semifinals in one hour 21 minutes.

The 34-year-old Sania now has a chance to win her first title of the 2021 season. She had a runners-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Chirstina Mchale.

first published:September 25, 2021, 21:03 IST