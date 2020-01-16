Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Sania Mirza Enters Women's Doubles Semi-finals of Hobart International

Hobart International: Sania Mirza, along with Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine, defeated Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2, 4-6, 10-4.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sania Mirza Enters Women's Doubles Semi-finals of Hobart International
Sania Mirza (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Hobart: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza continued her winning run as she entered the women's doubles semifinals of the Hobart International here on Thursday.

Partnering Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine, Sania defeated the American duo of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 in the quarterfinals.

In a match that was tied at 1-1, the fifth seed Indo-Ukranian duo of Sania and Kichenok put up dominating performance to prevail in the tie-break.

They will now lock horns against the Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova.

The 33-year-old Sania, who last played at China Open in October 2017, battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break to give birth to her son Izhaan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram