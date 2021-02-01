Sania Mirza Extends Sweet Wish to Husband Shoaib Malik on His 40th birthday

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared a special birthday post for husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. She took to her official social media handle to celebrate the cricket star’s 40th birthday. On Instagram, Sania penned a heartfelt note to make her better-half feel special. Calling Shoaib "the guy who I can't live with or without," Sania also posted an adorable photo of herself with the birthday boy.

In the loved-up snap, the former doubles world No.1 looks beautiful in a printed outfit. Beside his wide, Shoaib looked handsome in a red tee and black trousers. The couple is all smiles for the camera. In a lengthy message for hubby dearest, Sania wished him the best day, month and year with lots of love, laughter and success. She added that she will tell him when he returns from practice in person.

Sania married Shoaib in April 2010 in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. Shoaib was last seen in action last year during a Twenty20 International against England in Manchester.

Back in January 2020, Sania made a comeback to court after the birth of her child. The couple have a son together named Izhaan.

Last month, the 34-year-old also revealed via a social media post that she had tested positive for COVID-19. In the post, she elaborated on her experience and how she managed to battle coronavirus. Sania mentioned that the virus is no joke and that people should take necessary safety precautions seriously. She has since recovered and resumed her training in Dubai. She may soon return to Hyderabad to continue her training.

She is also set to make her debut in the digital space with a web series called, ‘MTV Nishedh Alone Together’. She will feature in the show which is aimed at creating awareness about Tuberculosis (TB) among the youth in a unique and effective way.