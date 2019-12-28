Sania Mirza Gets Teary-eyed in Sister Anam's Wedding Video, Says She and Son Izhaan Will Miss Her
Sania Mirza's sister Anam got married to Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad, as the Indian tennis star seen getting emotional in the wedding video.
Sania Mirza and her family at her sister's wedding (Photo Credit: anammirzaaa/Instagram)
It was a special month for Tennis ace Sania Mirza and her family as her younger sister, Anam Mirza got married to Asad Azharuddin, son of former Indian cricketer and team captain Mohammad Azharudddin.
Anam has taken to Instagram to share glimpses of her wedding. She posted multiple pictures of their ceremony, along with a beautiful wedding video. The wedding took place in a traditional ceremony on December 11, after days of pre-wedding celebrations.
The wedding video, posted by Anam, was shot by Daaemi Films. It serves as a teaser for the memorable moments that were shared during the big fat Indian wedding. The video starts with snippets from family members, who are calling them "destiny". It also had moments from other ceremonies that took place before the wedding.
Sania Mirza, in her snippet, said, "I've seen Anam and Asad literally fall in love and come to this point in their lives."
During the wedding festivities, Sania took to the stage and said, "Me, Mumma-Baba and specially Izhaan are really, really gonna miss you."
Anam shared the clip with a caption and it reads, "Once in a while, life gives you a fairytale. Here is ours."
