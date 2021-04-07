Sania Mirza Hits Out with a Funny Video to All the Things She Grew up Hearing as a Girl Who Played Sports

Sania Mirza needs no introduction, the path-breaking athlete has almost single-handedly put Indian women’s tennis on the global map. Among other achievements, she is the first and so far, the only Indian female player to have won a Grand Slam title in any format and is the only player to have breached into the top 30 of the WTA single rankings.

She emerged as a sporting and a socio-cultural icon in the country to rival that of top Indian cricketers and brought laurels to the country. However,the Hyderabad-born sportswomen had to cope with sexist remarks and pointed insults while growing up as a girl who chose to play a sport.

The 34-year-old opened up about the remarks she faced in a video she shared an Instagram Reels video on Tuesday. In the video, she topped it all by not saying a single word,but relied on her expressions and text captions to list out the questions she heard growing up.

It starts with, “playing in the sun is for the boys” and she being a girl needs to “learn how to cook.” As the video progresses, another pop-up reads, “If you become so dark who will marry you?", and “Your sporting career ends as soon as you become a mother,” among others.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The tennis stars’ video post captioned as,”I am done peace out,” racked up over 5 lakh views, close to 49,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Several fans used emojis to express their love and support, while KL Rahul, Ananya Birla and Sania’s younger sister Anam Mirza took to the comments section to commend her.

Sania once again proved her haters wrong, when she made a comeback in 2019, after the birth of her son, Izhaan. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old was on Wednesday selected for Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) during the 56th Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting. Currently ranked 157th in the world, Sania has a protected ranking of nine (doubles ranking) based on which she is likely to go to the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to begin in July this year.

