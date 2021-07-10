Sania Mirza is Twinning with Son Izhaan Mirza Malik on The Streets of London

Sania Mirza may have bowed out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles race after facing defeat on Wednesday, but she is making sure that she relishes her time with family and friends in the streets of London. The 34-year-old tennis player shared a picture from her London outing with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik on her Instagram handle on Friday. Sania was seen matching her black and white sneakers with Izhaan as they were finally walking out of the Wimbledon compulsory Covid-prevention bubble.

Wearing a bright green jacket on top of a white printed shirt, Sania completed her look with a pair of denim, while Izhaan was seen in a red sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. Sania wrote in the caption, “Twinning and winning @izhaan.mirzamalik. Out of bubble life.”

Izhaan had been keeping her mother company as she played in the Wimbledon championship.

In an earlier Instagram post shared by Sania, Izhaan was seen on the stands as the playerand her women’s doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands posed from the grass-court.

Sania’s recent Instagram Stories are giving us a glimpse of how she is spending her brief resting period. Sania’s Instagram Stories featured a french breakfast that included croissants and hot chocolate.

In another picture shared on her Instagram Stories, the tennis player was seen catching up with her London-based friend Ebba Qureshi. The two ladies were pictured with their sons on a bustling street of London.

Ebba also posted a picture on her Instagram handle with Sania as they both wore similar outfits, and mentioned in the caption, “Bestie was in town and we had the most intense, most exhausting but most amazing 2 days together - and I wouldn’t exchange it for anything else….Ever !!!”

Sania will soon be flying to Japan, as part of India’s contingent in the upcoming Tokyo 2020Olympics. The athlete will be teaming up with her women’s doubles partner Ankita Raina in the crucial athletic event.

