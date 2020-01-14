Sania Mirza Makes Winning Return to WTA Circuit, Enters Women's Doubles Quarters of Hobart International
Sania Mirza, along with Nadia Kichenok, defeated Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato to book their place in the women's doubles quarterfinals of the Hobart International.
Sania Mirza (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Hobart: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza made a winning return to the WTA circuit by advancing to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the Hobart International Tournament here on Tuesday.
Returning to the court after two years, Sania and her Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok prevailed 2-6 7-6 (3) 10-3 over Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Japan's Miyu Kato in a contest lasting one hour and 41 minutes.
The Indo-Ukrainian pair will next be up against Americans Vania King and Christina McHale.
The US combination upstaged fourth-seeded Spainish duo of Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 7-5 in a round of 16 clash.
During her two years away from the game, the 33-year-old Sania battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break to give birth to her son Izhaan.
The 33-year-old last played at China Open in October 2017.
