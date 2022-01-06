CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok Pair Enters Semi-finals of Adelaide International

Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok beat American Shelby Rogers and Heather Watson of Great Britain to make semi-finals of Adelaide International.

India’s Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok entered the women’s doubles semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 WTA event after beating American Shelby Rogers and Heather Watson of Great Britain in a hard-fought contest here on Thursday. Sania and Nadiia got the better of their rivals 6-0, 1-6, 10-5 in a quarterfinal tie that lasted 55 minutes.

The Indo-Ukranian duo will now face Australia combination of Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the last-four round of the WTA 500 event.

Sania and Nadiia had earlier knocked out second seeds Gabriella Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6 6-3 10-8 in the first round.

The Adelaide event is a tune up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.

first published:January 06, 2022, 15:32 IST