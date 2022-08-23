Sania Mirza Out of US Open With Elbow Injury

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza announced that she was pulling out of the US Open with a torn tendon.

The tennis star said that she had picked up an injury a couple of weeks back in Canada but did not realise the severity or the extent of the injury.

She made the announcement on a social media post which read “I have some not-so-great news, I hurt my forearm/ elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn’t realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a bit of my tendon.”

Mirza who has mentioned that she would call time on her glittery career at the end of the year will have to sit out the fourth and final grand slam event of the year in the USA.

But after evaluating the results of her scan reports she is set to be sidelined for a couple of weeks and will not be part of the contest at the Flushing Meadows.

“I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of the US Open,” Mirza said.

Mirza also mentioned that the timing of the injury complicates the timeline she had set for herself rolling into the end of the year with one eye on retirement.

She signed off by saying that the latest development might force her to move around certain elements before she brings the curtains down on her time in the professional sport.

“This isn’t ideal and it is terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted.”

The six-time grand slam winner, who was a former women’s doubles world number one has bagged the Wimbledon, Australian Open and US Open titles in the women’s doubles category, while also managing to clinch the mixed doubles titles at the French Open, Australian Open and the US Open.

She has been the flag bearer for the nation in the sport that has a widespread following in the Indian subcontinent.

