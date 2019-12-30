Sania Mirza Posts Adorable Photo of Son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, Caption Will Melt Your Heart
Sania Mirza shared a heartwarming post about her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik which is winning the internet.
Sania Mirza and son Izhaan Mirza-Malik (Photo Credit: Instagram)
Sania Mirza seems to have finally taken a break from the hectic schedule post the marriage of her sister Anam Mirza. Anam tied the knot with his long-time boyfriend Asad Azhuruddin earlier this month in Hyderabad.
Sania, who stood by her sister in all the ceremonies, is finally enjoying some family time. She posted an adorable picture of her son Izhaan along with a heartwarming caption.
It reads, "No matter how tired I am, but when I come back home and he smiles at me with the most unconditional love. NOTHING else matters in the end #Izzy #allhamdulillah @izhaan.mirzamalik."
Izhaan looks absolutely adorable and is all smiles while playing with colourful balls.
The post received likes and comments from many celebs, including Ashish Chowdhry, Rakshanda Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.
While Chowdhry wrote, "Gossshhh!!! Edible!!!!," Rakshanda commented, "That smile can get anyone!!!!!!!" Sania, who is married to former Pakistani cricket team captain Shoaib Malik in 2010."
She celebrated the first birthday of her son in October this year. She had posted his birth picture, along with the caption, "Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world... you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go... my truest, purest, most amazing boy... Happy Birthday my little angel… Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan"
View this post on Instagram
Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world .. you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go .. my truest,purest most amazing boy .. I LOVE YOU and I promise to be by your side until my last breath .. Happy Birthday my little angel ???? I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are .. InshaAllah .. Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan ?? #HappybirthdayIzhaan A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on
