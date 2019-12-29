Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Sania Mirza Posts Adorable Photo of Son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, Caption Will Win Your Heart

Sania Mirza shared a heartwarming post about her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik which is winning the internet.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 29, 2019, 7:54 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sania Mirza Posts Adorable Photo of Son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, Caption Will Win Your Heart
Sania Mirza and son Izhaan Mirza-Malik (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sania Mirza seems to have finally taken a break from the hectic schedule post the marriage of her sister Anam Mirza. Anam tied knot with his long-time boyfriend Asad Azhuruddin earlier this month in Hyderabad.

Sania, who stood by her sister in all the ceremonies, is finally enjoying some family time. She posted an adorable picture of her son Izhaan along with a heartwarming caption.

It reads, "No matter how tired I am, but when I come back home and he smiles at me with the most unconditional love. NOTHING else matters in the end #Izzy #allhamdulillah @izhaan.mirzamalik."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

The baby boy looks absolutely adorable as he all smiles while playing with colourful balls.

The post received likes and comments from many celebs, including Ashish Chowdhry, Rakshanda Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

While Chowdhry wrote, "Gossshhh!!! Edible!!!!," Rakshanda commented, "That smile can get anyone!!!!!!!" Sania, who is married to former Pakistani cricket team captain Shoaib Malik in 2010,.

She celebrated the first birthday of her son in October this year. She had posted his birth picture, along with the caption, "Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world... you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go... my truest, purest, most amazing boy... Happy Birthday my little angel… Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan" 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram